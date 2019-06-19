Possible Measles Exposure at Sharp Rees-Stealy Urgent Care in La Mesa

Doctors believe an 8-month-old baby brought to Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Urgent Care Wednesday with a rash might have measles, a hospital official confirmed.

The baby was brought into urgent care at around 5:15 p.m. and was evaluated by an urgent care doctor. The doctor told the family the rash could be linked to measles and they were told to take the child to Rady Children's Hospital.

Sharp Rees-Stealy spokesperson Frances Schnall said the urgent care facility was closed at 5:45 p.m. There were 16 patients and family members in the urgent care at the time the baby was brought in.

Hospital staff collected the information of those possibly exposed. They were told to return to urgent care on Thursday to receive a measles immunization or a titer, which is a test to determine a person's current immunization level.

Schnall said the baby was tested for measles but the results of the test won't be finalized until Thursday at the earliest. The county has five days to notify the hospital of the results.

The baby's family was given strict procedural instructions before they went to Rady's, Schnall said. Officials told them to leave the baby in the car with a family member while another member went inside the hospital to inform staff of the situation.

Schnall said the surface disinfection process in the urgent care began immediately, and said the hospital completed a 2-hour clean cycle on the facility's HVAC system.

