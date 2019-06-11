Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's New 7-Story Tower Almost Complete

Doctors can't wait a new hospital building at Sharp Chula Vista to open. NBC 7's Joe Little explains why. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Chula Vista’s new Sharp hospital tower is almost finished. The new building is the South Bay’s largest hospital expansion in more than 40 years.

The city's rolling hills and relatively flat landscape is now dominated by the new tower.

“It's not just a building for me, it’s been part of my life for the last five years,” explained Matthew Teichner, Sharp Chula Vista Senior Project Manager.

The medical center is 7 stories high and costs $244 million.

“We’re confident that we’ve done the best we can. It’s something we have to do, too” stated Teichner.

The building had to be constructed on budget, on time, and environmentally friendly. He added that because of these details, “You have a building that is made to be self-sufficient for at least three days.”

All the finishing touches in the wait-rooms, restrooms, and hallways will be added by August. The first patients will be admitted by the end of 2019.

“Right now, we are full to the brim every day in the current hospital,” said Teichner, expressing the dire need for a new medical facility. He also predicts that the new building will enhance the hospital experience for both patients and staff with the brand-new technology and extra space. The new tower will add 106 private patient rooms and six new operating rooms that will facilitate procedures.

“I think this means everything to the community,” expressed Teichner, who shares a deep personal connection to the project.

Additionally, Sharp Health Care says more than 2,000 tons of materials from the construction site were salvaged or recycled, which is more than 70 percent of the material produced by the project.

“This has been a four-year-long sprint and marathon all at the same time,” said Teichner who is eager to put in the final touches to the facility.

The new building is so nice that he jokingly added, “We try to make these rooms nice but not so nice that people would refuse to leave.”