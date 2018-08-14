Photographer Domenic Bigini captured this photo of a hammerhead shark in the waters near Mission Bay in July. (File photo)

A hammerhead shark sighting in the waters near Oceanside prompted lifeguards to close a stretch of the shoreline Tuesday.

Several people reported to Oceanside Lifeguards that they spotted the shark in the waters while standing on the Oceanside Pier early Tuesday morning, Mason Turvey with Oceanside Lifeguards said.

At about 10:30 a.m., a lifeguard at the end of the pier saw a shark, too.

The sighting prompted officials to shut down the shoreline from Harbor Drive to Wisconsin Avenue. The closure would last at least four hours, Turvey said.

Turvey said it was unclear whether the sightings, which occurred at two different times, were of the same shark or multiple.

In July, a photographer told NBC 7 he captured video of a hammerhead shark near Mission Bay.

At the time, researchers with UC San Diego Scripps Institute of Oceanography said hammerhead sharks can sometimes be found in San Diego County waters in the warmer months.

No other information was available.

