The sighting of a 9-foot long shark prompted an advisory at San Clemente beach Monday.

San Clemente lifeguards confirmed that a two-mile stretch of the beach was closed at 9 a.m. and reopened at 1 p.m. An advisory remains in place.

A professional fisherman and another witness spotted the shark around 9 a.m. while they were standing out on the pier. It is not clear what type of shark species they saw.

No other information was immediately available.