Shark Advisory Issued for Coastline in La Jolla

After several reports of a shark sighting off the coast of La Jolla, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department issued an advisory Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

Several witnesses reported seeing a shark of about five feet in length, according to an SDFD spokesperson. That length does not reach the threshold of a significant threat, lifeguards say.

"However, the number of witnesses and the feeding behavior observed influenced the lifeguards’ decision to issue the advisory," said Mónica Muñoz,SDFD Media Services Manager.

While the city's beaches are not closed to swimmers or surfers, lifeguards will advise against water activity.

The advisory stretches from Mushroom House north of Scripps Pier near an area referred to as Dike Rock to Bathtub Rock which is also sometimes referred to as Flat Rock.

The section of coastline affected by the advisory is approximately 2.5 miles.

No other information was available.

