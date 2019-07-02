Shark Attack Survivor Throws Out First Pitch at Padres Game

A San Diego Padres fan injured in a shark attack last September was invited to Petco Park Tuesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Keane Webre-Hayes was lobster diving with friends at Beacon Beach in Encinitas last September when he was attacked by an 11-foot shark.

Hayes suffered injuries to his face, ear, arm, shoulder and back, but was able to swim to men in a nearby canoe who helped him to shore.

Now well on his way to recovery, Hayes toed the rubber and delivered a strike right down the middle to get things started for the Padres.

Mom of Teen Shark Attack Victim Says His Survival is a Miracle

Who knows, maybe we'll see the lefty in The Show in a few more years.