Shark Attack Survivor Throws Out First Pitch at Padres Game
San Diego Padres

Complete coverage of the 2019 season

Shark Attack Survivor Throws Out First Pitch at Padres Game

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Shark Attack Survivor Throws Out First Pitch at Padres Game

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A San Diego Padres fan injured in a shark attack last September was invited to Petco Park Tuesday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

    Keane Webre-Hayes was lobster diving with friends at Beacon Beach in Encinitas  last September when he was attacked by an 11-foot shark.

    Hayes suffered injuries to his face, ear, arm, shoulder and back, but was able to swim to men in a nearby canoe who helped him to shore.

    Now well on his way to recovery, Hayes toed the rubber and delivered a strike right down the middle to get things started for the Padres.

    Who knows, maybe we'll see the lefty in The Show in a few more years.

