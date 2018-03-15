A St. Patrick’s Day staple in downtown San Diego returns this Saturday: ShamROCK 2018.

In its 24th year, the annual block party draws thousands to downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter to celebrate the Irish holiday. This year, the festive fun runs from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The celebration – which includes 50,000-square-feet of bright green astroturf covering the roads – spans the intersections of G, F and 6th streets. Road closures will be in effect so revelers can walk along the turf throughout the night, enjoying deals from select bars and restaurants and, of course, the most rockin’ part of the party: live music.

The 21+ street festival features three Irish-themed stages dubbed “The Pint,” “ThePub” and “The Clover,” each featuring different Celtic bands, Irish rock, and DJs. McFarlane Promotions puts on the event alongside the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation.

“It’s the biggest St. Patrick’s Day festival in Southern California,” Angelique Vanko, Marketing and Public Relations Associate for McFarlane Promotions, told NBC 7.

Vanko said this year’s music lineup includes rock, hip-hop and EDM, with performers like Everlast, Black Irish Texas and Justin Caruso set to take the stages.

ShamROCK organizers expect approximately 20,000 revelers to attend this year’s event. General admission tickets cost $55 if purchased in advance online; that price goes up $10 at the door on the day of the event.

If you’re up for another jig or two after the block party, FLUXX nightclub will host ShamROCK’s official after-party from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. That bash includes a performance by rapper Too $hort.

Organizers encourage attendees to plan for a safe ride home after the event. ShamROCK is partnering with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to provide deals for safe and affordable travel. They will also have a designated spot for ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber to drop off and pick up party-goers.