Shakira Reschedules San Diego Show

Shakira has rescheduled her San Diego show to Sept. 5 at Valley View Casino Center. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango)

Unfortunately, if you had planned on seeing Shakira in town on Feb. 9, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer.

Due to a vocal cord injury, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer/performer has rescheduled her San Diego show to Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Valley View Casino Center.

In November, Shakira shared a moving letter to fans on her Instagram page explaining that she had suffered a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord. On Wednesday morning, Live Nation announced that the North American dates of her upcoming world tour have been rescheduled for later in the year.

“Shakira’s doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards her recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring,” a press release read, “and as such we are obliged to postpone the U.S. leg of the ‘El Dorado World Tour,’ scheduled for January 2018. Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.”

Barring any setbacks, Shakira is due to get back on the road in the summer. Her postponed 19-date North American trek kicks off on Aug. 3, 2018, in Chicago -- with its penultimate stop here in town -- before wrapping up the next night in San Jose at the SAP Center on Sept. 6.

Currently, tickets to Shakira’s Sept. 5 San Diego show are sold out.

Shakira's Rescheduled El Dorado North American Tour Dates



