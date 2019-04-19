Opening Date Set for Shake Shack in Little Italy

Shake Shack will open its third San Diego location late this year, this time in Little Italy.

Burger fanatics, you better sit down for this one: Shake Shack’s highly-anticipated eatery in the heart of Little Italy officially has an opening date and it is so, so soon.

San Diego's newest Shake Shack location – at 2008 India St. – will swing open its doors at 11 a.m. on April 28. This marks the fourth Shake Shack to open locally since the fall of 2017; the others are at Westfield UTC in La Jolla, Mission Valley, and the One Paseo complex in Carmel Valley.

The Little Italy Shake Shack has been in the works since February 2018 as the chain began its tasty takeover of San Diego's burger scene. This 2,680-square-foot eatery is housed in a free-standing building at the prime intersection of India and Grape streets, in the heart of the community known for its thriving food culture.

The space features a dog-friendly patio. Patrons will also find eco-friendly features. The company said as part of its commitment to staying green, the Little Italy Shack’s tabletops are made out of reclaimed bowling alley lanes, while the booths are made using lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Shake Shack began in New York City in 2004 as a humble little food cart. In 13 years, Shake Shack has become a global brand, expanding to 18 states across the U.S. and 11 countries worldwide.

The company is known for its classic menu of high-quality Angus hamburgers including the "ShackBurger," a single or double cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and beloved ShackSauce, and the "SmokeShack," a single or double cheeseburger topped with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

Fans also flock to Shake Shack for its crinkle-cut French fries (you can top them with cheese and/or bacon, because dreams really do come true), Flat-Top Hot Dogs, hand-spun milkshakes and frozen custard "concretes" featuring sweet treats mixed in.