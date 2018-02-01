Shake Shack will open its third San Diego location late this year, this time in Little Italy.

Shake Shack’s tasty takeover of San Diego’s burger scene isn’t over yet: the cult favorite chain is heading to foodie-friendly Little Italy next.

Eater San Diego reports that Shake Shack is developing an eatery in a free-standing building at the prime intersection of India and Grape streets. The opening is rumored for late this year.

“We’ve submitted plans to open our third San Diego location on one of the neighborhood’s most central thoroughfares,” Andrew McCaughan, vice president of development at Shake Shack, told Eater.

McCaughan said the Little Italy location will reflect the company’s roots and resemble Shake Shack’s very first, famed location in New York City’s Madison Square Park.

The expansion won’t end there. Shake Shack also confirmed to Eater San Diego that the company plans to open a location in the Del Mar area in 2019.

The beloved burger chain began its expansion into San Diego last fall. In October, the first-ever local Shake Shack debuted to long, hungry lines at Westfield UTC.

Shake Shack Opens in San Diego

After nearly a year of mouthwatering anticipation, it's here: the opening of Shake Shack's first-ever location in San Diego. Here's a peek at the eatery, located in Westfield UTC on La Jolla Village Drive. (Published Friday, Oct. 20, 2017)

In December, right before Christmas, the chain opened a restaurant in a free-standing building at The Millenium in Mission Valley, a mixed-use project that includes a public plaza, retail and residential spaces.

Both San Diego-area Shake Shacks offer the chain's classic menu, plus some San Diego-centric extras like craft beer from local favorites including Modern Times Beer, Pizza Port Brewing Company, and Stone Brewing. The menus also feature treats made with sweet ingredients from local dessert shops, such as the “Pie Oh My,” which combines vanilla custard with a slice of pie from Betty’s Pie Whole in San Diego’s North County.

Shake Shack began in New York City in 2004 as a humble little food cart. In 13 years, Shake Shack has become a global brand, expanding to 18 states across the U.S. and 11 countries worldwide.

The company is known for its classic menu of high-quality Angus hamburgers including the "ShackBurger," a single or double cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and beloved ShackSauce, and the "SmokeShack," a single or double cheeseburger topped with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce.

Fans also flock to Shake Shack for its crinkle-cut French fries (you can top them with cheese and/or bacon, because dreams really do come true), Flat-Top Hot Dogs, hand-spun milkshakes and frozen custard concretes featuring sweet treats mixed in.