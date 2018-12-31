A man was arrested on sex assault charges after entering a beachfront home in Oceanside and groping a sleeping woman Monday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The 24-year-old man, possibly a transient, entered the home on S. Pacific Street south of Wisconsin Avenue through an unlocked door at about 4 a.m., OPD Officer Tom Bussey said.

Once inside, he stripped off his clothes inside a closet. Moments later, he came out of the closet and began touching a sleeping 49-year-old woman, police said.

The woman screamed, which woke other people in the house as the suspect ran back into a closet to hide.

OPD said 16 adults and four children were in the home at the time and several held the man in the closet until police officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

The man, who has not yet been identified, faces sex assault charges, Bussey said.

Footage from the scene showed a man in handcuffs being walked out of the home in a long sleeve shirt and what appeared to be red boxer shorts.

No other information was available.

