Imperial Beach Closure: Sewage Runoff

Miles of beaches remain closed after sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River entered U.S. waters.

The County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact closure for all of Imperial Beach stretching from the border to the north end of Imperial Beach, up to Carnation Avenue.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary and spreading to water north of the area.

Officials say recent water samples show high levels of bacteria in Imperial Beach. The agency warned people should avoid going in the water until further tests.

