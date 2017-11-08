Sewage Contamination Closes South Bay Beaches

Several beaches are closed in the South Bay because of sewage contamination in the water.

The Department of Environmental Health has issued a water closure that starts in Imperial Beach, at Seacoast Drive, and stretches south to the border.

The closure includes the coastline at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park.

Warning signs will be posted until the water is safe for recreational use.



