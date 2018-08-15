Severe Thunderstorm Warning Includes Winds, Hail - NBC 7 San Diego
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Includes Winds, Hail

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a storm that was located near State Route 78 between S-2 and Borrego Springs Road.

    Radar indicated winds at 60 mph and the potential for damage to roofs, siding and trees,  the National Weather Service said.

    Communities that may be impacted include Mount Laguna, Alpine, Julian, Pine Valley, Descanso, San Diego Country Estates and Potrero.

    The warning was expected to last until 3 p.m. PT.

