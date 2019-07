A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Monday for parts of North County as a strong thunderstorm was moving northwest across that section of San Diego County.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Highway S2 between state routes 79 and 78, or near Julian, moving northwest at 5 mph.

The National Weather Service said residents can expect 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.