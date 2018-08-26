Several Wounded in Oceanside Bar Shooting

Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

Two to three people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a bar near Staters Bros. Markets on Mission Avenue and El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects are still outstanding and detectives are on the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

