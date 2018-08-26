Several Wounded in Oceanside Bar Shooting - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Several Wounded in Oceanside Bar Shooting

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Young Chargers Players Turn Heads
    NBC 7
    Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

    Two to three people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in Oceanside on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at a bar near Staters Bros. Markets on Mission Avenue and El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

    The victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    The suspects are still outstanding and detectives are on the scene investigating.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices