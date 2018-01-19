SDSO Investigating Reports of Cars Shot by BBs in Lakeside

One neighbor whose car was shot at believes the shooter might even live in the neighborhood. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke to her and others about the problem. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Deputies in Lakeside are investigating multiple reports made by residents claiming someone is shooting at vehicles with a BB gun.

Neighbors told NBC 7 that cars along Johnson Lake Road, a rural road lined with homes, are being shot at leaving behind fingertip-sized BB markings and chipping paint.

More than a dozen neighbors have complained to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) of getting hit with BB's while in their cars this week.

One woman NBC 7 spoke with had a BB or pellet hit her car's passenger-side door during the early morning hours of the day.

She didn’t want her identity known because the person doing this is still out there and she thinks they might even live the same neighborhood. leaving her fearful it may happen again.

She is thankful, however, that her kids weren’t in the car when she was shot at.

"It makes me feel fearful for driving, walking, anything," she said. "I worry about going to get my mail. And I certainly don't send my children to go get the mail or take out the trash cans anymore."

Neighbors told NBC7 this has happened at all hours of the day.

So far, no arrests have been made but the Sheriff’s Department investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's sub-station in Lakeside at (619) 938-1360.