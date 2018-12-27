Fire Rips Through Serra Mesa Apartment Complex - NBC 7 San Diego
Fire Rips Through Serra Mesa Apartment Complex

At least four units were impacted by the fire, two of which were deemed uninhabitable by firefighters

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 23 minutes ago

    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    Several homes were damaged Thursday when a fire ripped through a small apartment complex in Serra Mesa.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Chief Colin Stowell said the blaze started around 1:20 p.m. at a complex located at 3399 Ruffin Rd. The fire impacted at least four units; crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread any further.

    Two of the apartments received the brunt of the fire damage and were deemed uninhabitable by firefighters.

    Stowell said no one had been inside the apartments at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. SDFD officials said the Red Cross had been called to the scene to help those residents who wouldn’t be able to immediately enter their apartments.

    At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown.

      

