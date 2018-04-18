Two separate suspected drunk driving crashes in North County sent geysers of water into the air overnight. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Two separate crashes involving suspected drunk drivers sent geysers of water spewing into the air in North County overnight.

The first crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pacific Coast Highway in Oceanside when a driver severed a fire hydrant and knocked down a light pole, according to Oceanside police. The driver’s airbag deployed but he kept driving.

The driver was arrested about a mile away from the crash site and is suspected of driving under the influence.

It took crews about an hour to get the water shut off.

Another driver is suspected of DUI after crashing into a fire hydrant in San Marcos at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). The driver also struck a power pole and an electrical box before taking off.

Deputies found and arrested the man shortly before 2 a.m. He was booked into jail on drunk driving charges.