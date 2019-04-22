Senior Care Facility Proposal Divides Solana Beach Residents

Voters in Solana Beach will soon be asked to weigh in on a measure that could pave the way for a new state-licensed, residential senior care facility.

Measure B would amend the city code to allow a facility with as many as 99 beds to be built at the corner of Genevieve Street and Marine View Avenue. The property is currently zoned for single-family homes.

Supporters of the measure say it will serve an urgent need in the community, which does not currently have an assisted-living and memory care center.

Those opposed to Measure B cite traffic and safety concerns.

Marine View Avenue is a narrow road with no sidewalks or street lights. Measure B opponent Rosemary Linden said additional traffic would make it dangerous for families walking and riding bikes in the area.

“We’re really just trying to protect the safety of our neighbors," Linden said. "We’re trying to retain the character of our neighborhood, and we want all Solana beach residents to know this has an impact on everyone."

An anti-Measure B website has been created to urge residents to vote against the measure. The site argues that if approved, Measure B would set a dangerous precedent of rezoning residential neighborhoods for commercial use.

Measure B supporter Tom Golich said he disagrees.

"This is the first one in 20 years. So, to say that it’s going to open the door for a whole influx of other changes, I don’t really think is true," Golich said.

The developer of the proposed facility, Rhodes Moore LLC, led a successful petition drive to get Measure B on the ballot. A special election will be held on May 7, 2019.