The wreckage of the semi-truck along the slick lanes on I-805 in Chula Vista Saturday morning.

As the roads grew slick in the downpour that struck San Diego Saturday morning, a semi-truck crashed along Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, overturning on the shoulder of the highway.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. in the slow lane along southbound I-805 at H Street. The large wreckage blocked the road and officials temporarily shut down traffic in the area for about 30 minutes. Traffic was flowing again just before 6 a.m.

Details of the crash were not immediately released by officials.