The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) has located the driver of a semi-truck involved in a Chula Vista hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, but are not considering charges against him.

A thorough investigation of local business surveillance video, led CVPD to Fullerton Friday, where the driver of a white semi-truck marked with “XTRA Freight” was preparing for another haul to Fresno.

Officers interviewed the driver and determined he was not aware that just before 5 p.m. Thursday, he struck a 50-year-old man walking in the 600 block of H Street near Broadway.

“After an exhaustive evaluation of the evidence, the vehicle and interviews of the driver, it was determined the driver of the semi was not aware there had been a collision,” CVPD said.

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Chula Vista

Police are searching for a driver who fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Chula Vista. NBC 7’s Steven Luke reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017)

The pedestrian suffered traumatic injuries to his head and limbs and died at the scene.

On Thursday, police gathered surveillance video from a nearby business that captured the white semi-truck near the victim at the time of the crash.

Police believed the truck was involved.

Officers went door-to-door at local businesses Friday, gathering evidence until they could piece together the route the semi-truck traveled. The evidence led them to the driver in Fullerton.

CVPD said they will continue to investigate the crash but at this time they are not considering charges against the driver.