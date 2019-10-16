Semi-Truck Crashes Into Power Pole, Causes Small Outage

A semi-truck lost control and struck a pole in Allied Gardens, taking out power lines and causing a small outage Wednesday morning.

The truck crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Orcutt Avenue and Carthage Street just after 6:15 a.m. At about the same time, San Diego Gas & Electric reported a power outage in the area.

At least four customers were without power as utility crews assessed the downed lines. Repairs were expected to take until 10 a.m.

It was not clear what caused the semi-truck to lose control and veer off the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

