Security Measures Taken at Comic-Con 2019

Thousands of people spent Saturday at Comic-Con and at the Gaslamp Quarter. San Diego Police shared some of the strategies they are using to keep everyone safe. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published 38 minutes ago)

When people go to Comic-Con they can count on one thing, being surrounded by thousands of people.

"The crowds are always intense,” says Sarah Young who is attending Comic-Con. “There's always a lot to see, there's a lot to do but it is a lot of high energy.”

Protecting everyone is a big job and NBC 7 talked to San Diego Police about what security measures are being taken.

They said most officers are on foot. It's because the crowds are so big, if there's a situation officers can get there faster if they run. There are also a lot plain clothed officers in the crowd.

"Security is doing the best they can but it's a lot of people to navigate,” adds Young, “So you never know who you're interacting with but they're doing a good job keeping it under control."

The police command center is parked in the Gaslamp Quarter for the weekend and there are two towers. SDPD tells NBC 7 the Coronado Police Department loaned SDPD its tower with a video feed to help make this area even more secure.

If you are going to the last day of Comic-Con, police recommend taking an alternate form of transportation because there is a lot of traffic.

And, if you see something suspicious tell an officer or call 911.