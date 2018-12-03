Security Increased at Jewish Institutions Across County

NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports from a synagogue in La Jolla where security has been bolstered during Hanukkah. (Published 4 hours ago)

Attendance at most Jewish congregations is at its highest on the first day of Hanukkah. People who attend congregations like Beth Israel in La Jolla say attendance during the Jewish holidays there nearly quadruple.

In light of the increased attendance, and in the wake of a November mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people, Jewish institutions around the county have stepped up security for this time of year.

Last night -- the first night of Hannakah -- hundreds of people went to a public lighting of the menorah at that synagogue in Pittsburgh, the location of what's believed to be the deadliest attack on Jewish people in the U.S.

The message last in Pittsburg was one of light, and hope, which is what the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wants people to think about this holiday season.

The ADL is an anti-hate organization with the mission to stop the defamation of the Jewish people, and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.

Since the mass shooting, the local ADL chapter has worked closely with over two dozen law enforcement agencies to increase security at all more than 50 Jewish institutions in San Diego County.

"During the holidays or any festive time we encourage people to be festive, enjoy your time with your family, enjoy the life that you have… and at the same time takeing consideration, reasonable, responsible steps that can happen in a safe and secure environment is something that every community should be mindful of," ADL Associate Director Matthew Wagner said.

The ADL did not elaborate on what specific security measures are in place, but said each institution has come up with its own security plan.