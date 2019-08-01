Security Guard Recognizes Robbery Suspects from News, Calls 911

A day after San Diego CrimeStoppers called on the public for help identifying a pair of commercial armed robbery suspects, a security guard who recognized the suspects from the news led authorities to them.

CrimeStoppers said the suspects, identified as Michael Beasley, 35, and Shelley Petitt, 32, went into the Tepito Club clothing store at 2346 Roll Drive in Otay Mesa on July 28 and robbed it of cash and merchandise.

After they both gathered several pieces of clothing, Petitt drew a handgun on the clerk and demanded money from the register, CrimeStoppers said.

The next day, the duo allegedly went into the Chevron gas station at 1575 Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach and, after grabbing several pieces of merchandise, again threatened the clerk with a handgun and demanded cash.

CrimeStoppers' call for help from the public came on July 31, and on August 1 San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies took the suspects into custody.

According to CrimeStoppers, a security guard at Harrah's Rincon Casino in Valley Center saw Beasley and Petitt and recognized them from the news and called 911.

Beasley and Petitt were booked on two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.

No other information was available.

