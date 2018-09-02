Secretary of Defense James Mattis to Visit San Diego Labor Day - NBC 7 San Diego
Secretary of Defense James Mattis to Visit San Diego Labor Day

Mattis has been secretary of defense since January 2017

Published 13 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File
    In this file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis is scheduled to be in San Diego Monday as part of a trip that includes stops in India and the United Arab Emirates.

    While in San Diego Secretary Mattis will observe carrier strike group training.

    Afterward, he’ll leave for New Delhi to attend the first-ever India "2+2" Ministerial Dialogue alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    After meeting with their counterparts from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, Mattis will travel to Abu Dhabi to meet with senior Emirati officials.

    Other details of the secretary’s visit to San Diego were unclear.

