Second Teen Arrested in Fatal Spring Valley Shooting

A second teenager was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Spring Valley, detectives said Saturday.

Alejandro Pearce, 19, was arrested just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 10700 block of US Elevator Road as San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) detectives were issuing a search warrant at his Spring Valley home.

On Wednesday, a man was shot while sitting inside a car at the corner of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street at about 7 p.m.

A number of people were seen running from the car at the time of the shooting, according to SDSO Lt. Rich Williams.

An investigation led authorities to an unidentified 17-year-old suspect, who was arrested Thursday, and Pearce. SDSO said no other suspects are outstanding.

The victim, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, died from his injuries a day after the shooting. His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Pearce was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on one count of first degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail. The 17-year-old faces first degree murder charges.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting can call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 / after hours at (858) 565-5200 of Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.