Second Man Charged in Double Fatal Mountain View Shooting

A second man has been charged in connection with the shooting murders of two men in Mountain View last Sunday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

SDPD said 28-year-old Elliot Williams, who was already in custody on a separate matter, was charged Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the murders of Tony Jackson, 33, and Robert Brown, 37, who were shot while standing in front of the Rec Center on 40th Street.

Police arrested Shannon Bryant, 29, on May 11, five days after the shooting. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on May 17

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the murders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.