Second Flu Death Reported in San Diego County

The second person to die of flu-related illness in San Diego County this season was a 70-year-old woman, health officials reported Wednesday.

The woman lived in San Diego and died on Nov. 14, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

She had underlying medical conditions, officials said. They said it was not known if the woman had received a current flu vaccination.

“This is a continued reminder that influenza can be deadly, especially for the elderly, young children and those with existing chronic illnesses,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Vaccination is the best protection against influenza.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The vaccine is safe and effective. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

In San Diego County, 342 residents died of flu-related causes in the 2017 to 2018 flu season.

The first flu death of the season was reported on Nov.2 when a 52-year-old woman died of underlying medical conditions.

At this time last year, the county had reported four deaths tied to influenza.

No other information was available.

