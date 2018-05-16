San Diego Maritime Museum is situated along San Diego's Embarcadero and Harbor Drive.

Anyone looking to spend a summer afternoon along San Diego’s Embarcadero may consider the Port of San Diego’s waterfront shuttle.

The summer shuttle serving waterfront businesses and sights returns Friday, May 25.

Run by the Port of San Diego, the shuttle will be in service from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Labor Day on September 3.

For $3, passengers can hop-on and hop-off from the Sheraton Hotel on Harbor Island to south of the San Diego Convention Center.

Shuttles run every 20 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at the San Diego Maritime Museum, Urban Beach at The Headquarters or at the nearby hotels, the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina and the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

For those looking to plan a visit, here is the list of stops on the shuttle's route:

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina on Harbor Island

San Diego Maritime Museum on the Embarcadero

Springhill Suites/Residence Inn along Lane Field Park

USS Midway Museum at Navy Pier

Seaport Village/The Headquarters across from Ruocco Park

Manchester Grand Hyatt on the South Embarcadero

San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina on the South Embarcadero

Harbor Drive Bridge across from the Convention Center Park

While strollers and pets are allowed aboard the shuttle, bicycles are not.





Parking options include the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the San Diego Convention Center under normal hourly or daily rates, port officials said.



It's the seventh season for the summertime shuttle service.