Gas prices only went up 1/10th of a penny overnight but that doesn't mean high prices are turning around. In fact wholesale price jumped 8 cents in the last four days, 10 cents to major brand stations, so that means potentially higher prices as stations fill their underground tanks.

The average in San Diego for Monday, April 29th is $4.08 for regular, according to the Auto Club. That is 59 cents higher than 30 days ago.