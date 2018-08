Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

The search is on Saturday evening for a child who fell off a personal watercraft in the San Vicente Reservoir near Lakeside, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The child fell into the water around 6 p.m. and rescue teams are searching the child with helicopters and boats.

The child has not been located as of 7:45 p.m.

No other information was available.

