Search for Suspect in Clairemont Bank Robbery - NBC 7 San Diego
By Jaspreet Kaur

    Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank inside a Vons in Clairemont Tuesday night.

    The suspect left the Wells Fargo Bank inside the store with an unknown amount of money, San Diego police said.

    The incident occurred at 6:51 p.m. on the 4700 block of Clairemont Drive near Clairemont Mesa Road. The store is located near a Big Lots and a movie theater.

    Police said the suspect walked up to the teller, handed them demand note and took off with the money without saying anything.

    The suspect is described as wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white diamond design on the front, a backpack and a black motorcycle helmet with the visor down. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

    Published 1 minute ago

