Search for Suspect in Clairemont Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank inside a Vons in Clairemont Tuesday night.

The suspect left the Wells Fargo Bank inside the store with an unknown amount of money, San Diego police said.

The incident occurred at 6:51 p.m. on the 4700 block of Clairemont Drive near Clairemont Mesa Road. The store is located near a Big Lots and a movie theater.

Police said the suspect walked up to the teller, handed them demand note and took off with the money without saying anything.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white diamond design on the front, a backpack and a black motorcycle helmet with the visor down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.