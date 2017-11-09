Deputies are searching for a missing 91-year-old Santee man who left his home Thursday afternoon, believing that he had a medical appointment.

Ralph Solis Reyes Sr. drove away from his home in a red, 4-door 1999 Chevrolet Metro, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

When his son, Ralph Solis Reyes Jr., called him on his cell phone around noon, Reyes said he was heading to a medical appointment somewhere in San Diego.

Reyes' son told deputies his father did not have any medical appointment Thursday.

His phone was later turned off or not working, SDSO said. Reyes has not been seen or heard from since noon.

He does not have any other family in San Diego and there are no known locations where he may have gone.

Reyes takes medications and suffers from memory loss, SDSO said.

He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing unknown clothing, eyeglasses and possibly a baseball cap.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Reyes. His vehicle's California license plate number is 4FEX016.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO.

No other information was available.

