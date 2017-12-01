Search for 59-Year-Old Florida Man Visiting San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Search for 59-Year-Old Florida Man Visiting San Diego

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A 59-year-old man visiting his family in Chula Vista from Florida went missing Wednesday outside an apartment complex, police confirmed.

    Marcus Felton arrived in San Diego on Nov. 14 to visit his adult niece in the Otay Ranch area of Chula Vista. He was last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. when he stepped out of the family's apartment, Chula Vista police said.

    The family initially thought Felton was waiting outside in the complex but after several hours, they believed he was missing.

    Felton suffers from short-term memory loss and short-attention span due to a brain injury, the family said. He is not on medication.

    Police said Felton does have his wallet and ID with him but does not have a cell phone. He also enjoys casinos but isn't familiar with any casinos in the area.

    Felton is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, has short/balding gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Chula Vista police at (619)691-5151 or Detective Molina at (619)691-5178.

    Published 55 minutes ago

