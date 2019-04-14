Search Underway for Missing Baja Woman

A search is underway in Mexico for an American citizen who disappeared Thursday in the desert in Baja. Her friends in San Diego are pleading for help from the United States. NBC 7’s Bridget Naso has more (Published 3 hours ago)

The search is underway for an American Citizen who disappeared Thursday in a desert in Baja. Friends and family are now pleading for help from the U.S.

Kat Hammontre and her dog, Tootsie went hiking in the desert near San Felipe with a group of about six friends. As she started the hike Hammontre had difficulty walking and told her friends to go on ahead, and that she would wait for them in the parking lot.

But, when the group came back, about an hour later, Hammontre was nowhere to be found.

“When they came back about 90 minutes later, she was gone, there was no trace of her or the dog,” said, the friend of missing, Victoria Langsett. “No sign of a wild animal attack.”

Search teams have since been looking for Langsett including Mexican military helicopters.

Langsett hopes that someone from the states has a recovery or rescue Bloodhound that can come and help with the search.

“A Bloodhound right now is the only hope of finding her, she’s been out there for three nights,” said Langsett. “She’s somebody’s mother, grandmother, she’s a friend to hundreds of people.”

Langsett says that Hammontre and her husband lived for a time in San Diego while they were both treated for cancer, then they moved back to San Felipe.

Langsett says to survive cancer, only to get lost in the desert is unimaginable.

“We're running short on time we need to give the family hope, hope has no border," Said Langsett.