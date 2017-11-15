Sean Mahoney has been named the CEO of The American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, effective Dec. 18.

Sean Mahoney will step into the role on Dec. 18. His most recent leadership experience is serving as executive director of zero8hundred, a nonprofit organization he launched in 2015 that helps members of the military and their families transition into civilian life after service.

Mahoney is a 1987 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. The veteran retired at the rank of captain after 27 years of service, which included piloting helicopters in several cities like San Diego, Houston and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

While assigned as the Commanding Officer of Air Station Houston, he managed hurricane responses. His final assignment was as Captain of the Port and Commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

The Red Cross said Mahoney’s experience in disaster response will be an asset to the region.

"Sean's skills and experience align with many of the Red Cross services including the emphasis on supporting our military and effective disaster response, as well as fundraising to be able to fulfill our mission," said local Red Cross Board Chair Dave Geier, in a press release.

Mahoney replaces Charlene Zettel, who has served in the interim regional executive role since July 2017. Zettel will return to her position on the board of directors.

Mahoney is the chair of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce's Defense, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and is a member of the San Diego Military Advisory Council.

He has lived in San Diego since 2011. Mahoney has been married to his wife for more than 30 years and has two daughters.

The American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties serves more than 3.6 million people across 10,000 square miles, according to the organization's website.

