Seals Let Lead Slip Away in Playoff Debut

San Diego was outscored 4-1 in the fourth quarter by Calgary.

Published 2 hours ago

    A stellar inaugural campaign came to a disappointing end Monday night.

    The Seals lost 12-11 to Calgary in their Western Division Semifinal matchup at Pechanga Arena. San Diego controlled most of the game, and led 10-8 before the Roughnecks took over.

    "Heartbreaking in a lot of ways," Seals head coach Patrick Merrill said. "Heartbroken for the guys because I thought they deserved better tonight.

    "But that's what a playoff game is. The margin of error is so slim, and we were on the wrong side of it unfortunately."

    Turner Evans paced San Diego in the loss, scoring three times and adding an assist. Kyle Buchanan had two goals and four helpers.

    Calgary outscored the Seals 4-1 in the fourth quarter, with two straight goals to end the game. Curtis Dickson provided the gamewinner - one of his four goals, to go along with three assists. 

    San Diego scored to tie it at one goal apiece 1:14 into the game. They didn't trail again until Dickson's goal made it 12-11.

      

