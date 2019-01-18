Seals Come From Behind to Clinch Unbeaten Homestand - NBC 7 San Diego
Seals Come From Behind to Clinch Unbeaten Homestand

By Darnay Tripp

Published Jan 18, 2019 at 11:32 PM | Updated at 11:43 PM PST on Jan 18, 2019

    NBC 7's Darnay Tripp has the highlights from the Seals' 15-9 win over Calgary. (Published Friday, Jan. 18, 2019)

    It hasn’t taken long for the Seals to look right at home in Pechanga Arena.

    San Diego bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Calgary 15-9 Friday night. After dropping two straight heading into last weekend, the Seals went 2-0 in their brief homestand.

    The surprise star against the Roughnecks was Casey Jackson. The second-year player entered the night with three goals on the season. He doubled that total by night’s end. His hat trick helped San Diego distance themselves from Calgary after the slow start.

    Leading scorer Austin Staats paced the Seals offensively, with three goals of his own to go with four assists.

    The win avenges a loss from December, when Calgary handed San Diego a 9-5 road loss.

    The Seals now leave their home building for a visit to Vancouver Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

