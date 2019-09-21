SeaWorld 'Skyride' Reopens Following Safety Inspections

SeaWorld's scenic Skyride reopened Wednesday following months of "very methodical inspections" after abnormally high winds damaged the ride and stranded more than a dozen guests for nearly five hours.

The iconic ride was built in 1967 by the Von Roll company and has provided more than 20 million park guests a scenic ride across nearly 3,000 feet of cable above Mission Bay.

"We’re very excited to reopen the Skyride, but before doing so, we were going to ensure it was back to working perfectly,” said Marilyn Hannes, SeaWorldSan Diego park president.

SeaWorld said the manufacturer and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health performed a detailed inspection of the ride. They also replaced the communication cable damaged by the wind.

"Extensive operational testing of the ride was conducted prior to being reopened," SeaWorld said.

NBC 7 reported sixteen people were stranded in five gondolas on the Skyride when a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker that stunted the ride, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Robert Logan said in a February interview.

Rescue crews were called in at around 7:20 p.m. and it took two hours before the first two guests had reached the ground. Crews used a rope system to lower guests one-by-one into boats on Mission Bay, Logan said.

Skyride soars high above Mission Bay with gondolas moving back and forth between towers on long cables.

"I looked up at the cable, and right when I was looking up at the cable shaking violently, we just stopped," recalled Jonathan Sherr, a man in a gondola with his 15-year-old son during the incident.

16 Passengers Rescued From SeaWorld Ride Over Mission Bay

“Skyride has been a guest favorite for more than 50 years, and I’m thrilled that we can once again open this ride, which for many visitors is a very nostalgic experience," Marilyn Hannes said.

"I was just a kid when I first rode Skyride, and I’m happy that I can ride it now with my grandchildren.”

Family Trapped on SeaWorld Ride Speaks Out