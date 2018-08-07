SeaWorld Restructures All Parks, Cuts 125 Positions

SeaWorld began a new program Tuesday designed to restructure its company for continued growth.

About 125 positions will be cut during this time.

Employees impacted will be offered severance benefits and transition assistance, SeaWorld said.

The theme park giant announced the change after seeing increased attendance and revenue.

This growth marks a turnaround of support after the company faced continued backlash after the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish that argued against keeping orcas in captivity.

SeaWorld said it would no longer breed killer whales or use them in its shows.

The new program will affect all theme parks from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.