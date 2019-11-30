Over 30 people were stuck a few feet off the ground on a SeaWorld San Diego roller coaster Saturday, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to reports of a roller coaster stuck mid-operation about 4 feet off the ground around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

All 32 people were let off safely around 5:15 p.m. after the operator was able to release the safety restraints allowing the passengers to jump off the ride, SDFD said. No injuries were reported.

SeaWorld has not yet commented on the incident.

On "Tidal Twister," guests ride one of two 16-person coasters that travel along a figure-eight track at 30 mile-per-hour speeds. At the center of each track, guests experience a zero-gravity roll, according to the theme park.

Tidal Twister is a relatively new coaster intended for younger guests and families. The ride first opened on May 24.

No other information was available.

