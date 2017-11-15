Scripps Ranch and La Mesa Burglars Arrested

Two men were arrested last week suspected of burglarizing a home in Scripps Ranch, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.

Joshua Gomez, 22, and Daniel Guillen, 18, robbed a Scripps Ranch residence located on the 11000 block of Red Cedar Drive near Lake Miramar in May.

The homeowners received an alert of someone inside their house and contacted authorities. But the men fled the area before police arrived on scene, according to SDPD.

Several items were stolen from the homeowner’s house but investigators identified both suspects through photo recognition and D.N.A.

Officers reviewed the homeowner’s surveillance cameras and collected evidence left behind by the suspects.

Gomez and Guillen were also identified in another residential burglary in La Mesa.



