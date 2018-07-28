Scripps Ranch Squad Heads To Little League World Series

A group of 13-year-olds made history Thursday night by becoming the first team ever from Scripps Ranch Little League (SRLL) to advance to a Little League World Series.



The SRLL Intermediate All-Star team beat Hawaii 13-6 to secure a Western Region Championship and a ticket to the World Series.

The team begins tournament play Sunday, July 29 in Livermore, California, against Ankeny LL Iowa, the central region champs.

The team, which started playing together in June, still hasn't lost a game. Thanks to strong pitching and big hitters, the SRLL intermediate all-stars plowed through competition in district, section, state, and region tournaments.

The intermediate tournament, formed in 2013, is patterned after the Little League World Series held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which features players between the age of 10 and 12.



Community members started a GoFundMe page to help support the SRLL players and their families with travel costs: 2018 SRLL Intermediate All-Stars GoFundMe