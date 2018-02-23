The principal of Scripps Ranch High School sent a letter to families Friday condemning a note containing an "ugly" racial slur left on a student's locker this week.

The note takes aim at a student athlete's ability and refers to the student as a "[racial slur] at a all white school."

"Scripps Ranch High School is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for students and staff, free of bullying and harassment. This type of activity does not represent our students or our school culture. It will not be tolerated," Principal Nicole DeWitt's letter said in part.

The San Diego Unified School District Police Department began investigating the incident as a hate crime Thursday and has interviewed several students, according to the district.

"I'm stunned. I seriously can't believe anyone at this school would do that," parent Cella Munn said. "I can't imagine any of the kids doing that."