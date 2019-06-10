Record-Breaking Temps Expected for San Diego

After weeks of unseasonably cool weather in San Diego County, temperatures are expected to skyrocket Monday bringing potentially dangerous heat to the region.

A hot spell overtook Southern California on Sunday bringing record-breaking temperatures to El Cajon with a high of 94 degrees and Ramona with a high of 102 degrees.

A similar weather pattern of potentially dangerous, record-breaking heat was expected to continue until Wednesday.

"We're going to be sitting in an unseasonably hot weather pattern today and tomorrow so we have a weather alert," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Parveen said the UV index is extreme for Southern California, meaning it is possible to sunburn in 10 minutes or less.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the low to mid 110s in the deserts on Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the lower deserts including the Anza-Borrego Desert from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning is issued when there is a risk for heat overexposure that can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion and can lead to heat stroke. The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

"If you're in our inland valleys or foothills, even the mountains and of course the deserts, you need to stay hydrated and have the SPF 30 or higher because we're not going to have much of a marine layer today," Parveen said.

Temperatures inland are expected to be in the 90s while the coast will see temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s with plenty of sunshine.

The County of San Diego is offering residents several indoor locations where they can beat the heat. For a list of Cool Zone locations, visit here.

A big cool down is expected during the latter half of the week, Parveen said.

NBC 7 weathercaster Llarisa Abreu said the fire risk in San Diego County remained low because humidity in the region was high. But powerful wind gusts in prone areas does not entirely rule out the possibility for wildfires.

Several brush fires erupted across the state over the weekend, including a small wildfire in Rancho Peñasquitos Canyon. The fire's progress was stopped before it could scorch more than a half-acre.

In the Los Angeles area, amusement park-goers were evacuated from Six Flags Magic Mountain due to air quality as a brush fire in Valencia sent smoke billowing above the park. The fire burned 40 acres before its progress was stopped.

A brush fire in Yolo County in Northern California scorched more than 2,000 acres and was still burning as of Monday morning. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire was 20 percent contained.

San Diego County has tips on how to prevent wildfires, how to protect your home from wildfires and more emergency preparedness information here.