Scooter Rider Run Over by SUV in University City Neighborhood

A 21-year-old scooter rider has a fractured spine, an injury that is considered life-threatening, after he was run over by an SUV in a University City neighborhood on Thursday.

The man was struck by an SUV making a U-turn at Regents Road at Porto de Merano south of Nobel Drive as he was riding his Razor scooter across the intersection at about 7:20 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

The SUV drove over the 21-year-old, which left him with a spinal fracture and multiple internal injuries including a lacerated liver and a collapsed lung, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The intersection has a dead end and the driver was making a legal U-turn, Buttle said. Drunk driving was also ruled out as a factor in the crash. SDPD did not specify if the scooter rider was at fault.

SDPD's traffic division is investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

