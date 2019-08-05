Man Fractures Skull in East Village Scooter Crash, Police Say

File image of the East Village in downtown San Diego.

A man riding a motorized scooter overturned and fell Sunday in the East Village, fracturing his skull, San Diego police said.

The man, described by police as 25 years old, was riding the scooter on the sidewalk near Tenth Avenue and G Street at 8:30 p.m. when he overturned the scooter and fell off. There were no witnesses to the collision so police are unsure how the crash occurred.

The man suffered a fractured skull, a bone fracture around his eye socket and a brain bleed, police said.

Officers did not release the speed at which the scooter was traveling at the time of the crash.

Local Councilwoman Calls for Ban on Dockless Scooters

NBC 7's Jakcie Crea heard mixed reaction from San Diegans about the proposal. (Published Friday, July 26, 2019)

No other details were given.

Anyone with information on the collision can call the San Diego Police Department's non-emergency line (619) 531-2000 or San Diego CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

On Saturday, a woman crashed a motorized scooter in the Liberty Station area of San Diego and struck her head on the ground.

Thousands of Scooters, Bikes Impounded Over Comic-Con Weekend

More than 2,500 dockless scooters and bikes were impounded by the city over Comic-Con weekend. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has more. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

The woman, identified as 50 years old, was adjusting her purse when it got caught up in the handle bars of the scooter, police said.

She was hospitalized with a fractured skull and a brain bleed, officers said.