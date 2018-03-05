School Safety Meeting to Discuss Gun Violence Threats

A town hall will discuss school safety and campus security efforts in light of recent gun threats. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

In the aftermath of increased gun violence threats, the Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) will hold a meeting Monday to discuss safety and security.

School officials will examine safety plans like teachers locking their doors and school resource officers responding to campus concerns.

Chula Vista city officials and police officers will be present at the meeting.

Police said they are dealing with extremely low staffing levels across the department that makes it difficult to provide extra school security. Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County with 61 schools.

"It certainly presents a challenge because each officer has multiple schools responsible for," CVPD Captain Vern Sallee said. "And they can't get to some of the schools as fast as they can to deal with some of the problems."

Those who attend will hear from SUHSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Janney, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas-Salas and CVPD Chief Roxana Kennedy.

"I hope they can accomplish some way to make sure our kids are safe," Livier Pompa said, the parent of a student at Chula Vista Middle School. "We have lockdowns but sometimes those messages don't get out fast enough. Two weeks ago they had a lockdown here."

Safety presentations by SUHSD security officials and CVPD’s School Resource Officer Unit are also on the agenda. Police said they would like voters to approve a new sales tax that will allow them to hire more officers.

There will be public comment and a Q&A session at the end of the program for parents, students, staff and residents concerned about the community. All are invited to come and participate.

The meeting will be held at Chula Vista High School Performing Arts Center located on 820 Fourth Avenue at 6:00 p.m.